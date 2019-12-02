UVA, William and Mary aim to be carbon neutral

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 7:51 PM, Dec 02, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- The University of Virginia and William & Mary are the latest schools to announce plans to become carbon neutral.

The schools announced their goals Monday in a statement that said they hope to produce zero net greenhouse gas emissions. UVA and William & Mary said they will share information and collaborate.

William & Mary said it’s exploring an agreement that could bring as much as 60% of its electricity from solar farms.

Another challenge is the use of natural gas for heating and steam production. William & Mary said it will hire a consultant to provide advice.

The goals go further than power consumption. UVA hopes to expand plant-based meal offerings and switch to sustainably raised meats.

UVA is in Charlottesville. William & Mary is in Williamsburg.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus