UVA bringing in more research funding than ever before

The University of Virginia has brought in more research funding than ever before.

According to a release, one of the goals of UVA's strategic plan is to continually grow its research funding base, and for five years in a row, it has been doing just that.

In 2014-15, UVA research projects received $311 million in research funding. For 2018-19, that had grown to $412 million, up 32.5 percent.

UVA's Vice President for Research Melur K. "Ram" Ramasubramanian says this is a result of its continually expanding the diversity of its research programs and winning funding from a range of sources.

"We are pleased to see our investment in research and research infrastructure is maintaining momentum and continuing to provide a competitive edge for our researchers in securing federal and other grants," he said.

His office reports that for 2018-19, funding increased by 4.6 percent over the previous year, and 56 of the awards across the university's 12 schools were for $1 million or more.

For example, the UVA School of Medicine earned more than $226 million in awards from all of the funding sources, and the UVA School of Engineering got more than $73 million.

The College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences brought in more than $50 million, the Curry School of Education and Human Development earned more than $29 million, and all of the other UVA schools won a combined $32 million for 2018-19.

The release says federal funding overall is up by $129 million over five years, which is an increase of 64 percent.

"The growth in federal dollars speaks to the effectiveness of UVA's faculty in securing funding for their ideas in a highly competitive environment," said Ramasubramanian.

The release says the main source of all the funding was the National Institutes of Health, which provided $207 million, 66 percent more than it provided five years ago.

The National Science Foundation gave $42.5 million this year, up 72 percent over five years ago.

And the U.D. Department of Defense went up by 137 percent over five years ago, from $17.6 million to $41.8 million this year.

"Department of Defense funding went up significantly this year due to several new awards such as a large Defense Department award to Kevin Skadron in engineering for developing new computer architecture, and awards that the new Biocomplexity Institute brought to UVA," Ramasubramaian said.

UVA still wants to improve the success rate of winning large-scale, center-level and institute-level federal grants to increase overall funding.

Its strategic plan focuses on five areas: democracy, environmental resilience and sustainability, precision medicine, the brain and neuroscience, and digital technology and society.

"Our outstanding teams of faculty, staff and students across all the schools have propelled us over the $400 million mark in research funding," said Executive Vice President and Provost Liz Magill. "Meanwhile, researchers in the fire focus areas are targeting interdisciplinary approaches that improve the chances of receiving grants down the road. I look forward to celebrating their continued success."