UVA changing student-athlete admission policies

The University of Virginia is putting in place new procedures concerning the admission of student-athletes.

According to a release, the policy enhancements that are being implemented were recommended as part of a review of UVA's processes and admission decisions of student-athletes during the last four years.

"Athletics at UVA are rightfully a source of pride for the university, which is due to the hard and conscientious work by remarkable coaches, administrators and student-athletes," said UVA President Jim Ryan. "We believe these policy changes will build on this foundation and further strengthen our student-athlete admission practices at the university, the integrity of which is absolutely critical."

This comes in the wake of federal criminal charges announced earlier this year related to college admissions practices at several universities, in which UVA was not implicated.

However, the university chose to review its systems to ensure its process had not been compromised by misconduct similar to the federal cases.

The release says the review was conducted by former U.S. Attorney Timothy Heaphy, who currently serves as the university's counsel.

He reviewed the admissions process of hundreds of student-athletes who had been given consideration over the past four years, including looking at internal documents, conducting interviews, and consulting with other universities to learn about evolving best practices for admissions.

The dean of undergraduate admission has ultimate authority regarding student-athlete admissions.

And UVA currently has more than 750 student-athletes representing it in 27 intercollegiate programs.

The release adds the graduation success rate for UVA's student-athletes is 92 percent in the most recent report of data from the NCAA.

It says athletic skill and anticipated team contribution are factors considered by admissions officials at all NCAA Division I universities, and some scholarships and spaces in the incoming first-year class are specifically designated for student-athletes.

UVA says all of the student-athletes it accepts must also demonstrate the potential for academic success at the university, and the review found several instances in which an athletically-talented recruit was declined admission based on academic potential.

The review did not find cheating on the SAT or ACT college entrance exams and no misrepresentation of academic credentials by prospective student-athletes, which was found in the federal cases.

However, the review did find a few cases from several years ago where the prospect of a gift may have motivated the recruitment of student-athletes.

It also found a few instances where recruited student-athletes did not ultimately participate on the team for which they have been recruited, though the university was unable to confirm the reasons for that nonparticipation.

The review made several recommendations UVA is working on implementing.

First, it will refrain from soliciting or accepting financial contributions from prospective student-athletes and their families during the recruitment and application process.

Second, it will independently verify the information supplied by coaches about all recruited student-athletes.

Third, the rosters of all athletic teams will be audited to ensure the participation of all recruited student-athletes.

Fourth, all student-athletes will be required to pledge, at the time of their admission, to participate in the sports programs for which they have been recruited and allow the rescission of admission offers if the student-athletes do not participate and UVA concludes the pledges were not sincere.

Fifth, UVA will design and implement training for all coaches regarding its academic standards and the process by which the Office of Undergraduate Admission considers the credentials of prospective student-athletes.

This training will include information about the role of coaches in fundraising for their respective sports and the UVA Department of Athletics, as well as the direction that a family's potential philanthropy should not be allowed to influence the recruiting process for any particular student-athlete.