UVA community helps fellow student after her game console was stolen

Katie Triggs battles with social anxiety due to her autism, and she said her Nintendo Switch helps her deal with it, but her game console was stolen out of her backpack. She never expected the response she got from her classmates when she asked for help.

"I was honestly surprised by how much the community seems to care for each other, said Triggs. “I'm always under the impression that nobody really cares about each other...That if something like this were to happen they would take on just an apathetic viewpoint and not bother trying to help."

Triggs is a first-year student at UVA. She said her Switch must have been stolen either at the dining hall or on the bus. Not only are Switches about $300 to replace, but for Triggs, her Switch helps her get through each day.

"It's a bit of a coping mechanism with me to help with my anxiety,” said Triggs. “It's just one of the few things that makes me happy here. Helps me forget about any stress I have from the day."

She turned to Facebook, posting in the Class of 2023’s page to ask for help and to beg for whoever took it to return it. In the post, she wrote, "I am autistic. My Switch is my way of coping with stress and anxiety. My autism makes it extremely difficult for me to socialize, my switch helps with being alone." Fourth-year student, Annie Piland, shared the post on her Twitter account.

"I saw her post really quickly after she had put it up and I was shocked and sad," said Piland.

Soon Piland and Triggs’ post was getting plenty of attention on social media. Piland started a GoGundMe with a goal of $500 and ended up raising over $800. Piland said she knew there were enough good people at UVA to help.

"I just further cemented my feelings towards UVA and that the community just really comes through during times like this and helping out one another," said Piland.

Now Triggs will be able to get a new Switch, pay to replace her games, and has a new friend in Piland. Triggs and Piland plan to go together to buy it all, and with any money leftover, Triggs hopes to help others who were in the same position as her.

"I want to make a charity of sorts that would help replace any other stolen objects from UVA students in the community,” said Triggs.

Triggs said Piland was not the only one who was so caring. Others offered to make her GoFundMe accounts too, and one person even offered to buy her a new Nintendo Switch, games included.