UVA doctor to try hand at politics

A University of Virginia physician has now tossed his hat into the political ring.

Dr. Cameron Webb for Congress Facebook Page

Dr. Cameron Webb is entering the race to be the next representative of the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The Spotsylvania County native graduated from UVA and then earned medical and law degrees before participating in the White House Fellowship under President Barack Obama.

Webb also worked on the My Brother's Keeper Initiative dealing with issues in education, workforce development and criminal justice reform.

He currently works and teaches at UVA where he is the Director of Health Policy and Equity in the School of Medicine.

Webb is seeking to replace Nelson County resident, Congressman Denver Riggleman, a Republican.

First, he will have to face two others to win the nomination: former Marine and Charlottesville resident Roger Dean Huffstetler and attorney Kim Daugherty, a resident of Fauquier County who grew up in Stafford County.

The U.S. House seat will be on the ballot in November 2020.