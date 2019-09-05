UVA enhancing fan experience and bracing for more fans

The University of Virginia has seen an increase in ticket sales for this upcoming football season.

The university has sold more than 23,000 season tickets, the most since 2004 and 91 percent of season holders last year have renewed their tickets for this season.

The renewal rate was the highest since 2006.

UVA is also 84 percent ahead of revenue when it comes to single-game tickets sales compared to last year.

Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs, Todd Goodale said there was buzz around the team going into the season and the win over Pitt last week has kept that buzz going.

"There is a lot of buzz around the team and the community is really rallying around the football program that is showing signs of improvement," said Goodale.

UVA will also be rolling out some new enhancements to create a more exciting atmosphere for fans at football games this season.

Those enhancements include cheaper water bottles at the games, two hydration stations for fans to get free water, new concession items, pedestal scanners to allow faster entry to the games, a beverage garden that will sell alcohol and more.

Goodale said they still aim to keep a balance between freshening up the gameday atmosphere and keeping traditions that have been established.

"The great thing about college football is it's a mix of tradition and but also updating and refreshing that experience," said Goodale. "I think we're trying to find that sweet spot between celebrating those traditions which make college football and UVA football great, but enhancing the gameday experience with all of our fans."

Fans are encouraged to make their way to the stadium around 5:30 p.m. Friday due to pregame activities at the Aquatic and Fitness Center and tailgates taking place around Scott Stadium.