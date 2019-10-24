UVA extends living wage increase to full-time contractors on Grounds

More people who work at the University of Virginia are going to be earning a "living wage."

UVA President Jim Ryan announced on Thursday that major contractors are working in partnership with the university to raise the wages of their full-time employees to at least $15 an hour, which will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Earlier this year, UVA had announced that all of its full-time, benefits-eligible employees would earn at least $15 an hour by January, and Ryan promised at that time that UVA leaders would work on a plan to extend that commitment to contracted employees.

According to a release, the change will increase the wages of more than 800 full-time contracted employees, representing nearly 90 percent of such employees who regularly work on Grounds and who currently earn less than $15 an hour.

This comes after months of analysis and discussion with the contractors and means that about 96 percent of UVA's full-time and contracted full-time employees will get the living wage as of Jan. 1.

"As we strive to make UVA both great and good, offering a living wage to both full-time employees and our contracted employees are steps in the right direction," said Ryan. "Over the years, this has been a seemingly intractable issue, and we are pleased to be taking this step forward."

UVA focused on major contractors in working to make these changes, with such contractors defined as firms that provide a service the university chooses not to provide internally and that have employees on Grounds on a daily and long-term basis.

These include food service providers Aramark and Morrison, child care providers KinderCare and Bright Horizons, mail services provider Exela, custodial services providers BMS, environmental services provider Crothall, and valet services provider Towne Park.

The release says UVA leaders will continue talking with contractors about further wage adjustments, including talking to ones that are already taking this action and those who have not yet done so.

It adds the wage increase has been made possible by changes in contracts and through UVA's existing resources, which required the identification of cost savings and greater efficiencies across Grounds.

Ryan also says UVA leaders are working with the President's Council on UVA-Community Partnerships to find ways to make a difference regarding affordable housing, public health care and youth education as well.