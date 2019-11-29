UVA fans flood Corner businesses after winning game against VA Tech

After the University of Virginia’s win versus Virginia Tech, the Corner was flooded with UVA fans to celebrate the win.

Winning is always great for business on the Corner and restaurants got to experience the benefits of UVA’s big wins several times this year.

Asado and the College Inn both said between the basketball team's national championship win, a good football season compared to past years, and now the accomplishment of beating Virginia Tech, It has been a good and busy year filled with UVA fans.

Things were calm at the Corner until that game-winner and the restaurants have been going non-stop since.

"Well they know they're coming here for pizza and good food,” said Stuart Grifkin, co-owner of the College Inn. “So if you need a drink they're going somewhere else but if they're coming here they're lining up and we queue them up and we seat them as quick as we can."

"As soon as the game let out we got just slammed all at once,” said Amber Spersurd, manager of Asado. “A lot of fans, so super busy. Really exciting."

The College Inn has been around since 19-53 on the corner and Grifkin said being busy like this reminds him of how it was years ago.

Asado is new this year and Spersurd said the wins made it a great start for them.

The Charlottesville Police Department said they will have extra officers on the Corner to ensure everyone's safety as fans continue to celebrate into the night.