UVA first-years move into residence halls

It was an exciting and emotional day for families moving in their first-year University of Virginia students into the residence halls Friday.

Cars packed the street next to McCormick Road Residence Hall as parents unloaded their cars to help their kids prepare their room for the new school year.

Carolyn Shepherd was helping her daughter, Carson, move into one of the residence halls.

Carson is a first-year student at UVA and hasn't declared a major yet, but wants to pursue a path in business or finance.

Carolyn said it was tough moving her daughter into her new home on Grounds, but she's excited to see her daughter achieve her ultimate goal.

"She's our oldest daughter and has always wanted to go to UVA," she said. "I've been looking at pictures over the years and seeing the UVA shirts going from five-year-old to eight-year-old and it's just been consistent. She's worked really hard to get here and we're just really proud."

UVA's move-in weekend will continue Saturday.

