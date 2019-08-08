UVA football fans meet players at Scott Stadium

Hundreds of University of Virginia football fans came to Scott Stadium on Thursday night to get face-to-face with the players. Team members signed autographs and met with fans for an hour.

Expectations are very high for the team this season, which was picked to win the Coastal Division in the ACC Preseason Football poll.

Fans seemed excited by that prospect, but they were clear that their top priority is to beat Virginia Tech. UVA let the Virginia Tech game slip away last year, losing to their rival in overtime.

Tommy Sprouse, a diehard UVA fan, said he is confident coach Bronco Mendenhall will get it done this year.

"I talked to Mendenhall when he first came here," Sprouse said. "He asked me what I wanted. I told him I wanted a bowl game, which he gave us, and beat Tech."

Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins faced the longest lines from fans wanting an autograph Thursday night. Perkins is a major reason why UVA is picked to do so well in the conference in 2019.

But fans did not just come to Scott Stadium to see Perkins. Carolyn Grayson was on the other side of the field getting an autograph from Coen King, her grandson.

"He got chosen as a walk-on here," Grayson said. "We're all excited to see him play. I text him, like, every other night to make sure everything is OK, and he's super excited. He loves it. He loves UVA and he loves the team."

Rob Masri, a UVA graduate, plans to see several games this year. He said, given that the UVA men's basketball team and UVA men's lacrosse team both won national titles in 2019, it seems like this is the year for the football team to do something special.

"All across the board, the teams have been doing super well and expectations going into this season are really high," Masri said.