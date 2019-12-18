UVA football players hand out turkeys

Players from the University of Virginia football team spent Wednesday afternoon donating turkeys to the community at Loaves and Fishes.

Kroger donated 10 turkeys for every touchdown the team scored during the season. UVA scored 52 times, which meant there was a total of 520 turkeys that could be given out to members of the community in need.

The donation was a part of a new partnership between UVA, Kroger and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The players in attendance said they were happy to be able to give away turkeys to the community after their support for the Hoos' this season.

Fourth-year running back Justin Zollar called himself an official turkey donater after helping with the giveaways and said he is happy to be able to give back.

"I'm a really big holiday type of guy and back in high school, I did something similar," said Zollar. "To be able to do this in Charlottesville and give back to the same people that have supported us means a lot to me."