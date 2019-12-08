UVA headed to Orange Bowl, will face Florida

It's official: Virginia will travel to sunny Florida this holiday season for the program's third straight bowl appearance under head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

UVA will face Florida in this year's Orange Bowl on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It will be Virginia's first appearance in a top-tier New Years Six bowl game since the inception of the College Football Playoff postseason format in 2014.

With Clemson earning the No. 3 seed in this year's playoff, the Wahoos received the ACC's tie-in in the Orange Bowl. UVA finished the regular season 9-3 to win the program's first-ever Coastal Division title, then lost to the Tigers 62-17 in Saturday night's ACC Championship in Charlotte.

Florida beat Florida State 40-17 last Saturday to finish the regular season at 10-2 and riding a three-game winning streak. The Gators finished second in the SEC East after losing against unbeaten LSU and Georgia.

Florida is ranked ninth in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season. UVA dropped a spot to No. 24 in the final CFP Top 25.

UVA will be making its first-ever appearance in the Orange Bowl, and playing in the 21st bowl game in program history. It's also the Cavaliers' third straight postseason appearance, marking the longest streak for the program since going to four in a row from 2002-05.

UVA and Florida have met once before -- a 55-10 win by the Gators in Gainesville in 1959.