UVA previews new expanded emergency room

The University of Virginia Health System is previewing its new and expanded emergency room, which has tripled in size.

Inside, 70 private and expanded treatment rooms will be available varying in size from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet.

It also has a dedicated behavioral area designed for mental health-related emergencies

The new facility breaks down how severe an injury or trauma is and is then treats it in a specific area.

Dr. Robert O'Conner, Chair of the UVA Emergency Department, says the new facility is meeting the hospital's update needs.

"We've seen an increase in our patient volume in our census by about 10 percent in our past couple of years," he said. "We think with this expansion, we'll be able to have patients in private rooms more quickly, we'll be able to render more service more rapidly and provide a better experience for patients and their families."

There is also a separate pediatric emergency room along with a separate entrance for EMS crews bringing in patients.

The newly expanded emergency room officially opens at 5 a.m. on Oct. 15.