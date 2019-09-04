UVA releases video concerning the singing of fight song

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the University of Virginia gets ready for its first home football game of the season, the university is asking some fans to change the way they sing the "Good Ol' Song."

There is a moment in the song when some singers will shout something homophobic or obscenities against Virginia Tech.

To UVA released a video asking fans to stop doing that and instead just sing the normal words.

The video will be played during Friday's football game, and it can be watched now at the link in the Related Links box.

 
