UVA research looking into neonatal seizures, lifelong impacts

Newborns that experience seizures can also experience behavioral issues and learning disabilities later in life.

A doctor at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital is using a new approach to map brain activity to shed light on what happens during such seizures.

Neonatologist Jennifer Burnsed, MD, and her colleagues suggest the learning and memory centers of the brain are among the parts most affected by seizures that are caused by inadequate oxygen and blood flow.

According to a release, this lack, which is called hypoxia-ischemia, is the leading cause of death and disability in newborns.

It adds such seizures are often caused by an event around the time of birth, such as a detached placenta or an accident involving the umbilical cord.

“When babies have these brain injuries early on, it's really hard for us to predict outcomes, especially in the babies who are not as severely affected. A lot of them look pretty good when they leave [intensive care] and then, several years later, when they got to school, things pop up, behavioral problems, cognitive problems, learning disabilities,” said Burnsed. “That's one of the things that's always frustrated me as a clinician, so we have brought that question into the lab to try to figure out exactly what is going on in the neonatal brain.”

Burnsed, who is part of the UVA Division of Neonatology, is doing her research using mice because there is no good way to map the activity in the brain of an infant suffering from seizures.

So that means what happens in the baby's brain during a seizure is poorly understood by researchers.

But Burnsed's team has mapped regions of the brain affected during seizures, and they plan to compare their findings with brain activity later on.

“We will look at the chronic changes that happen over time with this,” said Burnsed. “The next phase of the project is basically looking at areas of brain activity during learning and memory tasks when the mice are older. They've had a neonatal injury, we let them grow up to adult or young adult mice, and then we do a number of different learning and memory tasks to map the areas of the brain that are active chronically. We hypothesize that they have this early abnormal activity in those circuits and they are, perhaps, permanently changed.”

She says her research suggests similarities between the seizures in mice and those in infants, which will be a promising sign if her findings hold true in both.

The release says she credited the depth of expertise at UVA for making these insights possible, because other research institutions would not be able to perform the procedures necessary to understand the inner workings of the brain in such detail, especially when the brain is experiencing a seizure.

Burnsed also noted that emerging imaging advances may soon allow doctors to have a better understanding of brain activity in older children who suffered from hypoxia-related seizures early on in their lives.

These advances include sensors to look at blood flow and functional MRI, which may be able to be used in older kids who went through a neonatal incident involving this type of seizure.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal Annals of Neurology.