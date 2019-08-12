UVA researching difference between boys and girls with Autism

Researchers in the University of Virginia Department of Neurology are attempting to determine why autism differs so much between boys and girls.

Studies have shown that boys are diagnosed with Autism four times more than girls.

Through UVA's ongoing study, they've found that it is more difficult for the medical community to identify Autism in girls.

Researchers also found that biologically, girls are somewhat more protected than boys from developing it.

However, there is still much to learn, such as determining more personalized treatment options depending on a variety of factors.

"The main goal is to better understand how we can take existing treatments and predict which treatments will work best for which kids," said Dr. Kevin Pelphrey of the UVA Department of Neurology.

He adds that treatment options will depend on peoples' individual patterns of brain development and genetics and whether they're male or female.

This research is being supported by a grant funded by the National Institute of Health's Autism Centers of Excellence Program.