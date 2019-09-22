UVA student creates nonprofit to raise awareness about FDA blood donation deferral policy

A first-year UVA student is taking another step to educate the Charlottesville community about LGBTQ health and education issues with his new nonprofit called Homoglobin.

Austin Houck, the founder of Homoglobin, said a focus for the nonprofit is on the FDA's blood donation deferral policy for men who have had sex with other men.

"Our goal is to fight for LGBTQ equality, healthcare and education," Houck said. "We primarily focus on the FDA's discriminatory blood donation policy that excludes gay and bisexual men from donating their blood if they've had sex with another man in the last year."

According to the FDA's website, the MSM policy was adjusted to allow men who don't have sex with another man for a year to donate blood. This new policy changed the original universal ban created a couple of decades ago during the HIV epidemic.

However, Houck said the current policy discriminates members of the LGBTQ community that are able to donate blood.

"They're banned while at the same time another promiscuous heterosexual man can donate as much blood as he wants so making a blanket deferral based on sexual orientation is totally unscientific," Houck said.

With his nonprofit, Houck hopes to raise awareness about the blood donation issue through events and fundraisers. Houck's goal would be to reduce the time frame of deferral from a year to three months. Eventually, Houck is also hopeful this can potentially lead to no deferral policy in the future.

In terms of blood donations, Houck said he's optimistic this could allow more people in the community to donate blood at any time.

"There are other studies that show that there are more than 600,000 pints of blood that they turn away annually," he said. "There are plenty of people I know who would step up and know if the policy were overtuned or decreased, they would turn out and do their part."

In a statement, the Red Cross said, "The Red Cross has no data to indicate that changes to the FDA's MSM policy would contribute to an increase in blood availability."

With his nonprofit, Houck hopes to continue his work to help the LGBTQ community and to reassure them that there are people working for future policy changes.

"I would assure them that there are people fighting for you and there are people making sure that this doesn't happen to future generations," Houck said.

