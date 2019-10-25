UVA students build Halloween costumes for disabled kids

Students from the University of Virginia have been working hard on Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs.

They have been working on the costumes at the Culbreath Theatre as a part of the Hallowheels program, which aims to help kids in wheelchairs have a Halloween experience like most kids.

Jessica Burnam is currently building a princess rock star costume for one of the kids, Liliana.

Burnam hopes people see Liliana as a princess rock star than a kid in a wheelchair.

"My hope is that Liliana will be seen as a child in a wheelchair out trick-or-treating and but that she'll be seen as this princess rock star because that is who she truly is like she is such an amazing girl," said Burnam. "I've loved getting to know her, she truly is a princess rock star and I want people to see that first before seeing she's in a chair."

The reveal of the costumes will be Saturday before the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival on the Downtown Mall.