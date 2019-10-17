UVA students call on UVA Health to push for Medicare for all

University of Virginia students held a town hall Wednesday night demanding more action from the UVA Health System regarding its debt collection practices.

Fourth-year student and candidate for the Masters of Public Health program, John Han, said Medicare for all would solve the bigger systematic issue that was highlighted in UVA Health's controversial debt collection practices.

"A single pair system with the efficiency that Medicare already has,” said Han, “would first be able to bargain down the prices, ensure a comprehensive and actual coverage from everyone, and also ensure that people wouldn't have to pay for, beyond taxes, what they already owe as a human right."

In September, a Washington Post article highlighted the number of people who were in extreme debt and were taken to court by the UVA Health System. Since then, UVA has announced debt forgiveness based on people's income.

Eric Swensen, the public information officer for UVA Health, said they are continually looking for more ways to improve.

"As we said before we're establishing an advisory committee that will include both team members from UVA Health as well as community members and students to again discuss with us some potential ways we might be able to make additional improvements to our process to better serve our patients,” said Swensen.

However, UVA students are asking the health system to take it a step further and be a leader in national health care.

"This is also a problem not endemic to UVA but to the wider health care system at large,” said Han. “So when we talk about change, yes UVA ought to take the first steps into doing so, but we have to have national conversations about this."

Other demands the students have made is for UVA Health to do more in correcting what it has done to patients with financial restitution, abolishing existing debts, issuing a formal apology, to stop charging uninsured patients multiple of what they charge insured patients, and to hold a public town hall for the community.