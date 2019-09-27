New UVA study says Type 1 diabetes can be prevented

A new study done by the University of Virginia School of Medicine identifies a way to prevent Type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes.

UVA has been working on the study for the last five to seven years.

The process includes restoring the immune system's natural balance with a concentrated form of an antibody called human immunoglobulin, or IgM.

The scientists at UVA and Vanderbilt University are seeking partners to help them make the product they need.

Dr. Kenneth Brayman, a transplant surgeon at UVA, said there has been an increase in Type 1 diabetes over the years, and this provides a way to potentially stop more cases of the illness, especially if they believe someone is prone to it.

"If you can predict who is likely to develop Type 1 diabetes and then you can intervene with an effective but limited therapy, you’ll be able to prevent the disease entirely," said Brayman.

Researchers believe they can find a pharmaceutical partner within the next two years to make the product.

After making it, they would need to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration to administer the product before they conduct trials on people.