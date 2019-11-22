Ukraine history talk gives people a bigger picture of the country

With Ukraine in the political spotlight during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings, the University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies held a talk on the country's history.

The goal was to give people a bit of context surrounding Ukraine in hopes that big international issues are not overshadowed by drama in Washington, D.C.

Yurik Urbanovich, associate professor with the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, has been studying Russia and Ukraine’s relations for decades, and he feels the impeachment hearings regarding President Trump's call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky are a distraction from the real issues.

"I'm very disappointed that these domestic squabbles, they prevent us from being more effective in providing assistance and help with such countries like Ukraine,” said Urbanovich.

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since 2014 for control over the Crimea Penninsula. He said if people understood more of the history of Ukraine and the crisis that is going on there now, they could better see the big picture.

"It is a challenge to European security and of course we, the United States, and our allies in Europe,” said Urbanovich. “We need to know what should be undertaken in order to provide peace, security, and well being for all European countries."

Jim Baker, the senior program director for the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, said Urbanovich provides a more objective look into Ukraine.

"There's so much out there right now back and forth that's partisan about this topic and Yuri brings a really thoughtful approach in placing context,” said Baker, “that can allow people to take a lot of this noise that's going on that you're seeing on all the news channels and make some sense of it."

Today's talk about Ukraine was part of a speaker series with the school.