Unite the Right organizer ordered held in contempt of court

One of the men being sued for helping to organize the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 was in federal court Monday afternoon to try to explain why he has not been complying with attorneys' demands to share his computers, phones, email and social media posts regarding the planning of the event.

Elliott Kline, who also goes by "Eli Mosley," worked with Jason Kessler to plan the rally. The lawsuit accuses both men, and several other white nationalists like Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell, of planning the rally in order to bring violence against minority groups.

In court Monday, Kline took the stand and faced more than an hour of questions from the plaintiff's attorneys about why he has not turned over his prepaid cell phone or answered questions sent repeatedly by attorneys.

Kline had emailed the court last week saying he did not think he could attend Monday's hearing.

"I am currently in upstate New York," Kline's email said, "and will be until after Thanksgiving. I am trying to earn enough money so that I can fix my vehicle so that I could even make it down to Charlottesville."

When Judge Norman Moon asked how Kline had made it to Charlottesville, he said his family helped drive him.

While being questioned by attorneys on Monday, Kline admitted that he had failed to turn over the prepaid Walmart cell phone he had used to help plan the rally and that he had not supplied password information for his email accounts and social media accounts as demanded by rules of discovery for the lawsuit.

Kline said he'd had trouble getting emails from the court because his Gmail account required two-party authentication from a cell phone. Kline said he was unable to provide that code because the cell phone that received it had already been turned over to the court in August.

Kline asked why the third-party company that was processing his cell phone was keeping it for so long. But the court said he had not supplied the passcode to access the phone until last month.

Kline admitted that he had been able to access his email account occasionally, and had responded to plaintiffs' attorneys to ask them to send requests to a different email address.

The attorneys repeatedly argued that Kline alone was responsible for complying with the demands of the court.

Moon appeared skeptical of Kline's claims that he couldn't get into his own email. At one point, Moon said Kline's explanations didn't make any sense, and he asked if Kline had any disability that would prevent him from being able to understand the orders or comply with them. Kline said his only disability was attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Before making a decision, Moon floated the idea of putting Kline in jail if he could not comply with the discovery orders. In response, Kline said he had his phones with him and was willing to share them with attorneys immediately. He also said he was willing to pay fines if necessary.

Kline met privately with plaintiffs' attorneys after the hearing so they could check whether they could access his accounts on the phone.

Following that meeting, the judge ordered Kline held in civil contempt of court. He set a deadline of Dec. 2 for Kline to comply with any pending discovery orders. If he is not in compliance, he will be fined $200 per day.

No trial date has been set for the lawsuit.