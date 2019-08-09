Upcoming JPJ concert canceled

The John Paul Jones Arena says a concert that was scheduled for next week has been canceled.

The Willie Nelson and Family and Alison Krauss were set to play at JPJ on Aug. 14.

On Wednesday, Nelson announced he was canceling his tour due to a "breathing problem."

The tour is expected to resume later this year.

JPJ says all tickets that were purchased for this concert will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Ticketmaster.com customers will receive an automatic refund within seven to 10 business days and should not need to reach out to customer service.

