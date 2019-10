One of the branches of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is getting ready to host a book sale.

The Gordon Avenue Library will have books, DVDs, puzzles, sheet music and more available for sale, beginning on Nov. 2.

Friends of the Library members will be able to attend a pre-sale on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Nov. 10.

