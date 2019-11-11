Upcoming job fair in Nelson County

Nelson County residents who are looking for work can find out about available jobs in the area at a job fair on Friday.

The Virginia Career Works fair will take place at the Nelson Center in Lovingston from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the employers who will have representatives on hand to talk to attendees include Foster Fuels, Custom Ink, the U.S. Census 2020, Wintergreen Resort, and Farmington County Club among others.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

