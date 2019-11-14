Upcoming luncheon to celebrate philanthropy

A luncheon next week will highlight the impact of philanthropy on the community.

More than 400 philanthropists, nonprofit professionals, and business and community leaders will gather for the Center for Nonprofit Excellence's annual Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Tuesday.

Maurice A. Jones, a Virginia native, will be speaking, sharing his experience and insight from across sectors with others who are passionate about creating opportunities for all in the Central Virginia area.

He is the president and CEO of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which works to catalyze opportunities for all by empowering people, transforming places, supporting local economies, and fosters leadership and innovation.

The luncheon will be held Tuesday at the Pavilion at Boar's Head Inn from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.