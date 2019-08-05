Upcoming webinars offer equity strategies for educators

The Virginia Department of Education is going to be hosting several webinars over the next few months as part of its efforts to focus on equity strategies and resources for schools.

These #EdEquityVA webinars will include presentations from the state agency and national experts on equity in education and related issues.

According to a release, they are open to instructional leaders and administrators from the 132 school divisions across the Commonwealth.

“Understanding that it is our responsibility as educators to provide the instructional and support services to meet the unique needs and abilities of each of our students is at the core of our mission,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lanes. “This webinar series will offer an in-depth perspective on evidence-based practices that can be implemented in school divisions across Virginia to assist in achieving equitable academic outcomes for all students.”

These webinars are follow-ups for the ALL Learners Education Equity Summer Institute.

The first one will take place on Aug. 13 and will focus on a presentation from Jennifer Piver-Renna, the director of VDEO's Office of Research. She will speak about applying an equity lens to data schools and school divisions already collect.

The second will be held on Sept. 10 with the Intercultural Development Research Association Equity Assistance Center on culturally sustaining pedagogy.

The third webinar will take place oct. 8 with Ingrid Colón from New America speaking on strategies to support Hispanic and dual-language students.

On Nov. 5, the fourth webinar will involve Steve Constantino, an expert on family and community engagement, talking about how communication is not engagement and how equity can be advanced through family efficacy.

The final webinar will be held on dec. 10 with Paula Johnson from the IDRA-Equity Assistance Center speaking on equity in STEM education.

Each of these webinars is expected to last about 90 minutes.

School officials and educators can click on the link in the Related Links box for more information and to register for the webinars.