Colton Morris is doing much better after a bout with E.coli 157, cryptosporidium and campylobacter.

His mother, Crystal Morris, said Colton underwent surgery on Friday to remove his dialysis port.

He is expected to go home on Saturday.

She believes he got sick after eating a steak bagel from the McDonald's in Ruckersville on Aug. 8.

He has been treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center for more than two weeks.