Updated algae bloom advisory for Lake Anna

The Virginia Department of Health has updated a harmful algae bloom advisory for parts of Lake Anna in Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

In July, the state agency issued an advisory for the Upper Pamunkey Branch down to Stubbs Bridge, including where the lake meets Terry's Run, Terry's Run downstream to where it meets Pamunkey Creek, and the North Anna branch from the Zachary Taylor Highway down to near where it joins the Pamunkey Branch at the "Splits."

The new advisory contains some changes from the original.

For the Pamunkey Branch, the advisory covers from the upper inundated waters to Terrys Run and from Terrys Run to Stubbs Bridge Road.

Terrys Run is also covered from its upper inundated water to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek.

On the North Anna Branch, from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake down to Zachary Taylor Highway is included in the advisory as is the section from Zachary Taylor Highways to Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley cove.

The lower branch of the North Anna arm of the lake has been removed from the advisory.

The Virginia Department of Health says algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth.

Some species of algae, such as cyanobacteria, can produce irritating compounds or toxins that can cause skin issues and gastrointestinal problems for people and pets.

Health officials urge residents and visitors to stay out of the water in the affected areas, especially when algae scum is present.

Officials routinely monitor water conditions above New Bridge/Courthouse Road, and results from samples collected on July 30 showed potentially harmful levels of cyanobacteria exceeding safe swimming levels.

Advisory signs have been or will be posted in the affected areas.

