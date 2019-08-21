Updated algae bloom advisory issued for Lake Anna

The Virginia Department of Health has issued an updated its harmful algae bloom for Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

The advisory impacts the Upper and Middle Pamunkey Branches and the Upper North Anna Branch of the lake.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with the water in these areas until the algae concentrations drop to acceptable levels.

The cause of the advisory is the presence of a harmful algae called cyanobacteria, which can cause skin irritation and gastrointestinal issues for humans and pets.

The Department of Health says routine monitoring takes place monthly above New Bridge Road, and samples collected on Aug. 13 contained the potentially harmful algae above safe swimming levels.

People should avoid any activities that pose a risk of ingesting water or getting water on exposed skin in the parts of the lake under the advisory.

These parts of the lake include the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake to its confluence with Terry's Run and the middle area from that confluence to Stubbs Bridge as well as Terry's Run from its upper inundated water downstream to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek.

The other portion of the lake affected by the advisory is the North Anna Branch from its upper inundated waters to the Zachary Taylor Highway bridge.

The area below the bridge was included in the last advisory that was issued, but that portion of the lake has now been removed.

Anyone considering getting in the water should stay out if there is any doubt about doing so in these areas, including looking at the color of the water and seeing if an advisory sign has been posted.

