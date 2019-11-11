Urging consumers to put security freezes on credit

There have been numerous data breaches in recent years, affecting various companies from banks to grocery stores.

This means many people are vulnerable to identity theft.

However, AARP Virginia says one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from identity fraud is to put a freeze on your credit.

This will prevent anyone from using your information to open accounts in your name or even take over existing accounts.

In order to freeze your credit, you need to contact each of the three major credit agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

For each of these, you will need to create a password and personal identification number, or PIN.

Once you have those, if you should need to unfreeze your credit in the future because you need a loan or are making a major purchase, you will be able to do so for a specified amount of time.

AARP says it is best to have a filing system of this information in case you need to access it in the future.

Freezes can also be placed on the credit of family members and children, but that will require each person's Social Security number.

To learn more, click on the links in the Related Links box.