Urging dairy producers to sign up for USDA program

Dairy producers in Central Virginia are being urged to sign up for a program to help them manage financial uncertainty related to volatile milk prices and feed costs.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says producers should enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Dairy Margin Coverage program for calendar year 2020.

Signup for this program began this month, and farmers can enroll at their local Farm Service Agency office through Dec. 13.

"As Central Virginia dairy farmers grapple with unpredictable markets and increased production costs, common-sense measures like the DMC program can help farm families survive tough conditions. And with enrollment now open for the 2020 DMC program, I'm hoping many of our district's producers will take advantage of the DMC's coverage operations, just as they did in the 2019 round," said Spanberger. "Though these affordable coverage options, we can provide much-needed support to our hardworking dairy producers and their families. Especially as dairy farms continue to close in Virginia and across the country, we need to be seeking new ways to protect the livelihoods of these producers."

The USDA says dairy farmers in the United State has already earned more than $300 million from the 2019 DMC program, which is part of the Farm Bill.

