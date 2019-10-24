Urging extra caution on roads for Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, officials are reminding people to be extra cautious around pedestrians and to watch for tampering with items trick-or-treaters collect.

The Charlottesville Police department is working in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Authority to give safety advice.

The police department says trick-or-treaters should wear reflective costumes, always walk in well-lit areas, carry a flashlight, travel in groups with adults, and follow the directions of crosswalk signals.

Drivers are also urged to avoid neighborhoods during peak trick-or-treating times, always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in crosswalks, and plan for a safe ride home following Halloween celebrations.

Parents are also urged to check any candy their child collects for anything suspicious or potentially dangerous by examining the treats for their appearance.

If there is any discoloration or small pinholes or tears in wrappers, children should not be allowed to consume the candy.

Police also say homemade items or baked goods should be discarded unless the parent personally knows the person who was handing them out.

Additionally, Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3, which means it will be getting darker earlier in the evening.