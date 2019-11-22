Urging people to get vaccinated before flu season peaks

Health officials say the flu season is well underway and everyone who is six months of age or older should get a flu vaccine if they have not already done so.

The Virginia Department of Health's officials gathered for an event on Friday during which they highlighted the importance of the vaccine and got the shot themselves.

"As a physician, I applaud all Virginians who have already received their flu vaccine and encourage those who haven't to make time to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. "It's not too late to vaccinate against this serious illness. Protecting yourselves, your family and your community against the flu starts with getting vaccinated."

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA, also says now is a great time to get the shot before families get together for the winter holidays.

Flu season typically runs from October to May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get the flu vaccine by the end of October, but getting it later can still be beneficial since influenza activity usually peaks in January or later in most flu seasons.

In addition to getting the shot, there are several ways to help prevent the spread of illness in the community.

The first is to avoid contact with people who are sick or stay away from others when ill.

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

Frequent handwashing with soap is always a good idea, but if soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand rub is a good substitute.

Germs are often spread when a person touches something contaminated and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, so it would be best to avoid touching those areas.

Other healthy lifestyle tips include cleaning surfaces well, getting plenty of physical activity and sleep, staying hydrated, and eating nutritious foods.

For more information on current flu activity, click on the links in the Related Links box.