Urging residents to have, practice home fire escape plans

The Charlottesville Fire Department wants residents to be prepared in case of a fire.

Officials remind residents to create and practice an escape plan so each member of the family knows what to do in case of an emergency.

Fires can spread rapidly through a home, sometimes leaving residents as little as two minutes to escape.

Fire officials say the ability to get out quickly will depend on advance warning, from properly installed smoke alarms, and by having a home fire escape plan that everyone in the home knows.

Such a plan should include a map of the home that shows all doors and windows, which can be discussed with each family member.

There should be at least one smoke alarm on every level of the home.

If at all possible, every resident should know at least two safe ways to exit a room, which includes making sure windows and doors leading outside open easily.

There should be a set meeting place a safe distance outside of the home, such a specific tree, light pole or mailbox, where everyone should meet.

Families should practice by holding home fire drills at night and during the day at least twice a year, and fire officials say it is important to practice using different ways to get out.

Young children should be taught how to escape on their own in case an adult or older resident is not able to help.

As you leave, close doors behind you.

If a smoke alarm goes off, everyone should get out and stay out, which means no going back inside for people, pets or personal items.

If there is a lot of smoke, residents are advised to get low and go under the smoke in order to escape.

Once you are safe outside the structure, call the local fire department for aid.

Fire officials say having a home escape plan can help people prepare for an emergency.

They add most home fires occur at night, when residents are least prepared.

For more tips, click on the link in the Related Links box.