Urging safe cooking practices for the Thanksgiving feast

The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires in the United States.

According to a release, more than three times as many home cooking fires tend to occur on Thanksgiving Day than on a typical day of the year.

On Thanksgiving in 2017, the latest U.S Home Cooking Fires report says there were 1,600 reported cooking fires, almost a 240-percent increase over the daily average.

The leading cause of these fires was unattended cooking.

"With people preparing multiple dishes, often with lots of guests and other distractions in and around the kitchen, it's easy to see why the number of home cooking fires increases so dramatically," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "Fortunately, the vast majority of cooking fires are highly preventable with a little added awareness, and by taking simple steps to minimize those risks."

The report says cooking in the leading cause of home fires all year, causing about 49 percent of fires and about 45 percent of home fire-related injuries.

Cooking is also the second-leading cause of home fire deaths, causing about 22 percent of all fire deaths in the country.

The release says less progress has also been made in reducing the number of deaths from home cooking fires than deaths from most other fire causes.

Between 2013 and 2017, there were more cooking fire deaths than between 1980 and 1984, even though the total number of home fire deaths fell by 46 percent over that period.

The NFPA offers several tips to prevent a home cooking fire over the holidays.

Residents should never leave the kitchen while cooking on a stovetop, especially cooking like frying or sautéing in oil, which require continuous attention.

If cooking a turkey, fire officials say the resident should stay home and check on the over regularly, and use timers to keep track of cooking times, especially for things like the turkey that require longer cooking times.

Anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels, should be kept at least three feet away from the cooking area, and anyone who is cooking should avoid long sleeves and any loose or hanging fabric.

If cooking on a stovetop, have a lid beside the pan that can be slid over the pan if there is a fire. Should a fire occur, turn off the burner and leave the cover in place while allowing the pan to cool for a long time. Fire officials say do not throw water or use a fire extinguisher on a fire on the stove.

If there is a fire in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed, only opening it once the fire is completely out. Residents should stand to the side as they open the oven door after a fire in case it reignites.

Children should be kept at least three feet away from the stove as well as hot foods and liquids as such items can cause severe burns.

Turkey fryers are a popular item to use around Thanksgiving, but the NFPA strongly discourages their use and instead recommends going to a food retailer, store or restaurant that sells deep-fried turkey instead of making on at home.

