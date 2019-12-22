Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base

President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign have begun framing his impeachment not as a judgment on his conduct but as a referendum on how Democrats regard him and his supporters.

The White House and its allies are painting Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as an effort to undo his 2016 victory and discount the will of the people.

His campaign believes that anger at impeachment may be the motivation needed to bring out voters who stayed home in the 2016 election but approve of Trump and are fed up with the Washington establishment.

