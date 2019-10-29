Utility company warns of scammers who claim bills are unpaid

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Dominion Energy has issued a warning about scammers calling people in Virginia and claiming they owe money on their electric bill.

WRIC-TV reported Monday that the callers pretend to work for Dominion Energy.

The callers either demand that a fine be paid or that a Dominion customer pay an outstanding balance on his or her bill. In some cases, the scammers have claimed that customers owe thousands of dollars.

Customers are usually directed to a 1-800 number that is not affiliated with Dominion Energy.

As a general rule, no one should give money or bank information to someone calling to demand money.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus