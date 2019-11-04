VAFF attended by thousands

Once again, thousands of people attended the Virginia Film Festival, which screened more than 150 films this year.

According to a release, 27,022 people attended paid and free events at the 2019 festival.

There were also more than 100 filmmakers from around the world who came to Charlottesville to talk about their work and their inspirations.

That guest list included Academy Award-nominated actor and producer Ethan Hawke, Emmy Award-winning actor Ann Dowd, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, bestselling author John Grisham, director Mira Chang, and many others.

VAFF Director Jody Kielbasa said this year's festival was particularly memorable for the range of experiences it provided and the various topics it took on.

"We are really proud to have had the chance not only to bring our community an extraordinary collection of films, but to play an important role in facilitating conversations that are critically important here and around our world," he said. "From our opening night screening of 'Just Mercy,' the story of social justice hero Bryan Stevenson and his incredible work freeing wrongly convicted condemned prisoners on death row; to our Saturday night centerpiece screening of 'Harriet,' which of course tells the story of American hero Harriet Tubman and was filmed right here in the Commonwealth; to powerful films like 'Burning Cane' and 'Pahokee', we are so proud to have provided a forum for this community and for our visitors that allows us to continue this dialogue."

Foodies were also treated to the world premiere of "The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious New Documentary," which follows Chef Patrick O'Connell, the man behind the internationally-renowned restaurant. The film was presented in conjunction with VPM PBS, which co-produced it and will be airing it later this year.

And Family Day activities welcomed "Walkaround Elmo" as part of a salute to the 50th anniversary of the show "Sesame Street."

As always, audience members cast ballots for their favorite films, with "Just Mercy" being selected as the VAFF Audience Awards Narrative Feature, "Sing You a Brand New Song" winning Documentary Feature, "Esta Es Tu Cuba" taking Narrative Short, and "Lost & Found" winning Documentary Short.

For the 2019 Programmers Awards, "Postal" was selected as the Narrative Feature, "Always in Season" won Documentary Feature, "The Elephant's Song" took Narrative Short, and "Take Me to Prom" was picked for Documentary Short.

