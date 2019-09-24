VAFF set for 32nd year

The Virginia Film Festival is coming back for its 32nd year on Oct. 23.

On Tuesday, the film festival announced this year's event will include more than 150 films, including some of the biggest titles on the current festival circuit and numerous special guests.

According to a release, this year's lineup will include people like Ethan Hawke, Ann Dowd, John Grisham, Dennis Christopher, Wanuri Kahiu and nearly 100 others.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2019 program,” said Jody Kielbasa, VAFF Director. “Once again, we have a lineup of films that includes some of the year's most heavily-discussed titles of the awards season, plus some of the most exciting work from around the globe. We have worked hard to present a program that both entertains and challenges audiences, making a concerted effort to present films that reflect the world we live in, and that inspire vibrant discussions. We are particularly proud to continue our focus on important issues of social justice through high-profile screenings of 'Harriet,' which was filmed here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, 'Just Mercy,' which tells the inspiring story of Bryan Stevenson and his ongoing crusade to right wrongs within the criminal justice system, and 'Clemency,' featuring Alfre Woodard as a maximum security prison warden struggling with the burdens of her death row duties, among many others.”

This year's festival is being supported by guest programmers including former Executive Director of the RiverRun International Film Festival and the Denver Film Society Andrew Rodgers and producer, film scholar Iana Dontcheva, indigenous artist and filmmaker Federico Cuatlacuatl, “Another Slave Narrative” filmmaker Michelle Jackson, filmmaker and programmer Joe Fab, international film scholar and curator Samhita Sunya, new media artist and scholar Mona Kasra, and Washington Jewish Film Festival director Ilya Tovbis.

The full festival program will be posted Thursday morning and tickets will go on sale online on Sept. 30.

