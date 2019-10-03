VDACS extols Virginia-grown pumpkins

Updated: Thu 1:23 PM, Oct 03, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Halloween celebrations are just around the corner, and a popular gourd is now showing up in stores and farmers' markets.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says October is Virginia Pumpkin Month.

VDACS says pumpkins are already arriving at pick-your-own farms, farmers' markets, roadside stands, grocery stores, and big box stores.

The state agency says people can get many benefits from pumpkins by eating pumpkin in pies, purees, soup or stuffed casseroles.

Last year, pumpkins joined the ranks of the top 20 agriculture products for Virginia, bringing in more than $10 million in sales.

