VDACS release list of top agricultural products

Agriculture is Virginia's largest private industry, which contributes $70 billion to the state economy each year.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture has released a list f the top 20 agricultural products in the Commonwealth, based on data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

The top-grossing product for Virginia is broilers/chickens, bringing in about $935 million. In a distant second is cattle and calves with $413 million.

Greenhouse/nursery products, dairy products/milk, and turkeys round out the rest of the top five.

Other products on the list include soybeans, corn for grain, floriculture, hay, eggs/chickens, tobacco, cotton lint, hogs, wheat, apples, peanuts, tomatoes, potatoes, pumpkins, and other animal products from horses, aquaculture and other miscellaneous animals.

VDACS says this is the first year that pumpkins have made it on to the Top 20 list, bringing in more than $10 million in cash receipts from 3,500 harvest acres of commercial crop.

This amount does not include pumpkins grown for pick-your-own patches.

This also the first year the floriculture, or flower farming, made the list, bringing in $146 million.

VDACS says flower agritourism is growing in Virginia, with cut-your-own farms, sunflower mazes and educational events.

Virginia produces many other agricultural products, and some of the ones that did not make the list include trout, barley, honey and mink pelts.