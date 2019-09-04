VDACS waives some animal import requirements due to Dorian

Animal shelters are helping each other out in response to potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, but sometimes larger animals need help too.

In response to Hurricane Dorian, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has waived some animal import requirements to owners and animals evacuating to get away from the storm.

Horses that come to Virginia with a negative Coggins test in the past 12 months will be admitted without having an interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, provided current Coggins paperwork comes with the horse.

Horses that evacuate to Virginia that doe not have a Coggins test in the past 12 months will be admitted without an interstate CVI as long as they will be allowed to return to their state of origin without a current Coggins test or CVI. If the animal stays in the Commonwealth past Sept. 30, it will need to undergo Coggins testing.

All other animals evacuating to Virginia will be admitted without an interstate CVI provided they meet all import requirements if they remain in the Commonwealth past the Sept. 30 expiration.

While this does waive state requirements, the waiver does not require that facilities that will be housing such animals waive any of their requirements.

Owners should check with individual facilities regarding their requirements before evacuating.

This waiver will expire on Sept. 30.

Owners with questions can contact the VDACS' Office of Veterinary Services by calling (804) 786-2483.

They should also contact individual venues to see if they have availability to house additional animals.

For a list of state and privately-operated equine sheltering facilities, click on the link in the Related Links