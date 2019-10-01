VDH confirms death associated with vaping

The Virginia Department of Health confirms the death of a Virginia resident last week is related to the use of e-cigarettes or vaping.

Across the country, there has been an outbreak of severe lung injury and illness associated with vaping, including more than two dozen deaths.

According to a release, this death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sept. 26.

"I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak," said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

The release says the person was a resident of the southwestern part of the Commonwealth, but no further information will be released due to patient confidentiality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been 805 cases of lung injury in 46 states and one U.S. territory as of Sept. 24. There have also been 12 confirmed deaths in ten states.

VDH says there have been 31 cases in Virginia, including the one death, in Virginia as of Sept. 30.

The cause of the outbreak is not known, and VDH is recommending that people who are concerned about lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes should refrain from using the devices.

People who do use them should not buy products off the street and should not modify the products or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.

VDH says people who use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, and seek immediate medical attention or call a poison center if symptoms do develop. Poison centers can be reached at (800) 222-1222.

