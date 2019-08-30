VDH expands algae bloom advisory at Lake Anna

The Virginia Department of Health has expanded a harmful algae bloom advisory for Lake Anna.

According to a release, all portions of the Pumunkey Branch, the North Anna Branch, the Lake Anna State Park Beach, and the Main Branch of the lake from the “Splits” to Pigeon Run are now included.

People are advised to avoid contact with the water in these areas until algae concentration return to acceptable levels due to the potential of skin and gastrointestinal problems caused by the cyanobacteria.

VDH says the Pumunkey Branch from the upper inundated waters to Stubbs Bridge Road near the confluence with the North Anna Branch, at the “Splits,” is included, as well as Terrys Run from its upper inundated water to the confluence with Pumunkey Creek.

The North Anna Branch is included from its upper inundated waters all the way to the confluence with the Pumunkey Branch at the “Splits.”

The updated advisory also adds the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” downstream to near the confluence with Pigeon Run.

People and pets should avoid contact with the water in any area where the water is green or where an advisory sign is posted.

These kinds of algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine in favorable conditions.

Most algae species are harmless but some, like the cyanobacteria, can cause illness or irritation.

VDH reports routine monitoring is conducted monthly above New Bridge Road.

The state agency reports samples collected on Aug. 27 contained potentially harmful algae above safe swimming levels.

For more information on algae blooms and safety, click on the link in the Related Links box.