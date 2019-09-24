VDH receives grant to prevent drowning deaths in pools

The Virginia Department of Health is one of five state and local governments that have received funding that aims to prevent pool and spa drownings as well as drain entrapments.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) announced the awardees in the Pool Safely grants on Tuesday.

The grants total about $1.1 million and they will provide funding assistance for education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements, which intend to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

The VDH, the Florida Department of Health, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the city of North Las Vegas and the city of Columbus were selected for the grants. All of the grants are for $250,000, except for the one to North Las Vegas, which is for $123,532.

“Drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death to children ages one to four. We know drownings can be prevented. However, the problem cannot be solved alone,” said Buerkle. “That is why I am very pleased to announce the award of more than $1.1 million in Pool Safely grants to state and local governments. These grants will help save lives and prevent injuries associated with drownings and drain entrapments. These financial awards will be used in local communities to reduce these tragic deaths and injuries.”

“These Pool Safely grants can build on the steps that have been taken through the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act to give communities tools to promote safety in around the water,” said Wasserman Schultz. “I commend the recipients for all their efforts to keep swimmers safe, and I thank the CPSC for implementing this critical program, and continuing this essential work to save children's lives.”

The USA Swimming Foundation and Pool Safely say Virginia saw at least three pool or spa-related drowning fatalities involving children under the age of 15 this summer.

The grant program is authorized by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, which was signed into law in 2007.

