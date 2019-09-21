VDH recommendations concerning vaping, lung illnesses

Cases of severe lung illness have been occurring across the country, and the Virginia Department of Health says there are 16 confirmed cases in the Commonwealth as well as seven probable cases.

According to a release, these cases are associated with e-cigarettes or “vaping.”

The patients in Virginia range in age from 18 to 38, with almost three-quarters of them being male.

VDH says the number of cases is expected to rise as investigations into the illnesses continue.

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports at least 530 confirmed or probable cases of these kinds of lung illnesses in 38 states and one U.S. territory.

There have also been at least seven confirmed deaths in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, and Missouri.

VDH recommends that people consider not using any e-cigarettes products, and those who do use them should monitor themselves for any symptoms that may include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

Should any of these symptoms appear, the person is advised to see medical attention or call a poison control center.

The state agency also says people who use such products should not buy them off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or any substances that are not intended to be in them.

It also says these kinds of products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

VDH says those who are trying to quit smoking should use evidence-based treatments such as counseling and FDA-approved medications instead of using e-cigarettes to do it. The agency suggests consulting with a health care provider.

The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and state partners are working to identify the cause of the illnesses, including looking into e-cigarette exposures, product testing, and clinical testing.

Many of the patients, but not all of them, have reported the recent used of THC-containing products, and some reported using both THC- and nicotine-containing products. However, some reported only using products that contain nicotine.

So officials say it is too early to say if a single product or substance is common among all of the cases of lung illness across the United States.

Anyone who sees unexpected health or product issues related to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products is encouraged to submit a report to the FDA through the link in the Related Links box.

More information regarding vaping and lung illnesses can also be found online.