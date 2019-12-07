VDH reminds Virginians vital record applications are free

Virginians are being urged to not use any third-party services in order to get any of their vital records, such as marriage licenses or death certificates.

State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver issued the warning this week, saying no one should pay any fee for a vital records application.

Such applications are available for free at any Vital Records Office in the Commonwealth, or on the Virginia Department of Health's website. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is also an official resource for vital record information.

People looking for vital records should also make sure that any payment for the records themselves does directly to the Office of Vital Records and nowhere else.

“The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records and the DMV are always available to provide low or no cost resources to all Virginia. Use of an unauthorized, outside entity is costly and completely unnecessary,” said Oliver. “When Googling information, please make sure to only use official VDH and DMV websites.”

The Office of Vital Records has received reports from people who have mistakenly ordered and paid for vital records application forms from a third party site.

Such third-party sites are not affiliated with the VDH or any other Virginia state government entity, and they tend to charge people unnecessary or inflated fees.

