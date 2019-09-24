VDOF seeking nuts, acorns from several tree species

The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for acorns and nuts.

Specifically, it is looking for acorns and nuts from 12 species of tree to be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center, where they will be grown into seedlings.

“Some acorns and nuts can be difficult to find in the region surrounding the tree nursery in Augusta County, and purchasing acorns can be expensive,” said Assistant Forestry Center Manager Joshua McLaughlin. “Each year, we ask Virginia landowners to collect acorns so that we can use them for planting hardwood trees in our nursery. By next year, those acorns will have grown into seedlings that landowners across the state can then purchase to plant on their property.”

There are some guidelines for landowners who wish to share their acorns or nuts.

First, it is easy to pick up nuts during September and early October in yards and parking lots. People should try to avoid more heavily forested areas because there may be different species of trees nearby that could make it difficult to sort them by species for proper planting.

Officials say it does not matter if acorns still have the caps on them or not when they are collected.

Nuts should be placed in a breathable sack or bag, not plastic. Debris in the bag should be minimized by removing leaves, sticks and gravel. The bag should also be labeled with species and the date the nuts were collected.

Once the nuts are collected, they should be placed in a cool area, such as a refrigerator or basement, until they can be dropped off at a VDOF office, which must occur by Oct. 17.

VDOF says it is looking for nuts and acorns from black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, Northern red oak, in oak, sawtooth oak, Southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak, and willow oak.

Anyone with questions regarding the collection or who needs help identifying a tree before collecting acorns or nuts from it can contact McLaughlin at the Augusta Forestry Center by calling (540) 363-7000.