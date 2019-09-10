VDOT begins work on I-95 near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists should expect daytime and overnight road work this week on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area.

The department said in a news release Monday that single and double lane closures are scheduled for various construction activities, including the 10-mile (16-kilometer) extension of the I-95 Express Lanes, and paving work.

Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic conditions and other incidents online.

 
